Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 3,983 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $56,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.77.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,480,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,986,858. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 303,656 shares worth $20,129,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.