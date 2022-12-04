Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $14,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.93. 702,308 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.21. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

