Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,576 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 2.28% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $16,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,805,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,200,000 after acquiring an additional 476,683 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,440,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,005,000 after purchasing an additional 171,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,967,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,230,000 after purchasing an additional 134,999 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 15.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,069,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,957,000 after buying an additional 139,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 8.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 844,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,007,000 after buying an additional 67,835 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BUFR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.96. 109,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,722. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $24.14.

