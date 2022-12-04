Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $19,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

IUSV traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $73.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,894. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.462 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

