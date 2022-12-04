Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,408 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 80,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 29,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,893,916 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

