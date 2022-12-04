Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $13.63 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,648 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $13,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,971,000 after buying an additional 2,932,343 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,559 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,322,000 after purchasing an additional 718,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,318,000 after purchasing an additional 305,026 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,960,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,225. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.18.

