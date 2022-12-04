Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $21.90 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,171 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $21,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,416. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $56.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average of $48.94.

