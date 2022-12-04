Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $72.30 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,772,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,828 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $72,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.74. 16,482,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,979,686. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.97.

