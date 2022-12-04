Augur (REP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.48 Million

Augur (REP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Augur has a market cap of $62.18 million and $3.48 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Augur has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for approximately $5.65 or 0.00033044 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002181 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,007.75 or 0.05928952 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.28 or 0.00507336 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,202.50 or 0.30591200 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
