Augur (REP) Price Reaches $5.64 on Exchanges

Augur (REP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Augur has a market capitalization of $62.08 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can now be bought for about $5.64 or 0.00033268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Augur has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,038.03 or 0.06118074 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00502132 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,137.05 or 0.30277394 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
