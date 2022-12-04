Avista (NYSE:AVA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

AVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered Avista from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Avista from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

AVA opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.58. Avista has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avista will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Avista by 604.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 735,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avista by 27.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,522,000 after purchasing an additional 704,947 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Avista by 16.6% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,070,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,635,000 after purchasing an additional 438,206 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 189.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 419,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avista by 86.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 515,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 238,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

