AvocadoCoin Price Reaches $617.00 on Exchanges (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $617.00 or 0.03598385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AvocadoCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.67 billion and approximately $257.85 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AvocadoCoin Profile

AvocadoCoin’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AvocadoCoin’s official website is www.avocadocoin.com.

Buying and Selling AvocadoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.TelegramWhitepaper”

