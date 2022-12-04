Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Capitalization Tops $684.01 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $684.01 million and $38.49 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $6.85 or 0.00040061 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17,099.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010621 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036029 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005798 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00242482 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003696 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,854,114 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,854,113.86413711 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.80401938 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 274 active market(s) with $30,135,103.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

