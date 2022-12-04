AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Lowered to $23.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stephens from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AZEK to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.28.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. AZEK has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). AZEK had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

