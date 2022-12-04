B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Short Interest Update

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,530,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the October 31st total of 17,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

B2Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,206,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,650,855. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $392.55 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

