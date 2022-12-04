B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$4.79 on Friday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.39. The firm has a market cap of C$5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 15.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dominic Montano sold 12,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$55,029.36. In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total value of C$62,231.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,619.20. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dominic Montano sold 12,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$55,029.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

B2Gold Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTO. National Bankshares reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities raised B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.53.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

