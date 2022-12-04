B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
B2Gold Stock Performance
Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$4.79 on Friday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.39. The firm has a market cap of C$5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 15.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dominic Montano sold 12,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$55,029.36. In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total value of C$62,231.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,619.20. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dominic Montano sold 12,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$55,029.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
See Also
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.