Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $169.66 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.15 or 0.01719346 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00014193 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00030317 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00038502 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.86 or 0.01776084 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001417 BTC.

About Baby Doge Coin

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $2,076,398.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.