Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Short Interest Down 18.7% in November

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the October 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of BBLN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 951,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,317. Babylon has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Shares of Babylon are going to reverse split on Friday, December 16th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon during the 2nd quarter worth $2,903,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Babylon by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 390,215 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon during the 2nd quarter worth $1,074,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon during the 2nd quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Babylon by 1,320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 592,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 550,656 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Babylon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Babylon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Babylon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.57.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

