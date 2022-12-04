Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Short Interest Down 18.7% in November

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the October 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Babylon Stock Performance
Shares of BBLN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 951,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,317. Babylon has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
Shares of Babylon are going to reverse split on Friday, December 16th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babylon
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Babylon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Babylon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Babylon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.57.
About Babylon
Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Babylon (BBLN)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.