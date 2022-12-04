Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Hits $2.70 on Exchanges

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Badger DAO has a market cap of $33.90 million and $6.14 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for about $2.70 or 0.00015863 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

