BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given a GBX 900 Price Target by Bank Of America (Bofa) Analysts

Bank Of America (Bofa) set a GBX 900 ($10.77) target price on BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.54) to GBX 1,000 ($11.96) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 970 ($11.60) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.77) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($12.20) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,038 ($12.42) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 971.33 ($11.62).

BA stock opened at GBX 813.20 ($9.73) on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 856.81 ($10.25). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 801.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 792.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,891.16.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 153,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($9.98), for a total transaction of £1,284,159.84 ($1,536,260.13). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 57 shares of company stock worth $44,260.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

