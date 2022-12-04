Bank Of America (Bofa) Lowers Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) to Neutral

Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CVNA has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush downgraded Carvana from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Carvana from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11. Carvana has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $274.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.31.

Insider Activity

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Analysts forecast that Carvana will post -9.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,760. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth $374,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 122.4% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carvana by 711.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 127,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Carvana by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

