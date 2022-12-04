Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Lowered to C$76.00 at CIBC

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BNS. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$81.86.

TSE:BNS opened at C$68.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$82.13 billion and a PE ratio of 8.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$67.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$73.79. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$63.19 and a 1-year high of C$95.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

