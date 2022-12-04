Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.98.
Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. Baozun has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $14.95.
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.
