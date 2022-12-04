Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.98.

Get Baozun alerts:

Baozun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. Baozun has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baozun

Baozun Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Baozun by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 122,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.