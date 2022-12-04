Barclays Boosts Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $84.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PDD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.27.

Pinduoduo Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $86.34 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

