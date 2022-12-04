Barclays Cuts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$62.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective cut by Barclays from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TRP. National Bankshares upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TC Energy to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$65.47.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$58.19 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$54.60 and a twelve month high of C$74.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.71.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 109.85%.

In related news, Director Richard Prior bought 1,100 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$56.14 per share, with a total value of C$61,751.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$762,065.83. In related news, Director Richard Prior bought 1,100 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$56.14 per share, with a total value of C$61,751.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$762,065.83. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total value of C$69,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 837 shares in the company, valued at C$48,579.48.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

