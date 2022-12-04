Barclays Trims Grainger (LON:GRI) Target Price to GBX 250

Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 272 ($3.25) to GBX 250 ($2.99) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Grainger from GBX 390 ($4.67) to GBX 345 ($4.13) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.01) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 333.80 ($3.99).

Shares of GRI opened at GBX 244.20 ($2.92) on Wednesday. Grainger has a twelve month low of GBX 202.80 ($2.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 323 ($3.86). The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 787.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 230.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 266.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a GBX 3.89 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.08. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 1,935.48%.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £297.54 ($355.95). In other news, insider Rob Wilkinson purchased 23,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £50,767.84 ($60,734.35). Also, insider Helen Gordon bought 114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £297.54 ($355.95).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

