Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 962,300 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

B has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elijah Kent Barnes acquired 3,330 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elijah Kent Barnes acquired 3,330 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hook acquired 35,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,333,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,099.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 75,196 shares of company stock worth $2,806,467. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 66.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 45.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth about $127,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE B traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $42.85. 170,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $48.79.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.93 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.00%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

