Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 13,360 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

MTB stock opened at $169.10 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.60.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

