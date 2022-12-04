Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 741,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 159,639 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares accounts for approximately 2.5% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $39,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

TCBI opened at $59.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average of $57.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $264.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $91,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $91,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.58 per share, with a total value of $596,095.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,327,713.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,826 shares of company stock worth $1,198,707. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.