Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 895,879 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 644,742 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $17,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Bancorp by 6.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Bancorp by 422.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $677,000. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 170,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 672,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 18,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $505,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bancorp Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bancorp to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

Further Reading

