Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Has $14.34 Million Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 702.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,632 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 348,097 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.27% of Synovus Financial worth $14,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,637,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,232,000 after acquiring an additional 207,867 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,873,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,728,000 after purchasing an additional 468,077 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,638,000 after purchasing an additional 541,698 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 959,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,369,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $582.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

