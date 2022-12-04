Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Has $23.69 Million Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286,030 shares during the period. PacWest Bancorp comprises about 1.5% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.75% of PacWest Bancorp worth $23,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,854,000 after buying an additional 336,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,835,000 after acquiring an additional 80,182 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,630,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,850,000 after purchasing an additional 122,587 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,749,132.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,320,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PACW. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.40. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.92%. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.