Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Has $8.54 Million Stake in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Guild were worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Guild in the first quarter worth about $34,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Guild by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Guild by 46.9% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Guild from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Guild from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Guild in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In related news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,995.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 77.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guild stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. Guild Holdings has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $671.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $261.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.12 million. Guild had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

