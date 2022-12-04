Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stake in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,398 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 3.56% of First United worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First United by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First United by 0.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First United by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First United by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First United by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

First United Trading Up 2.1 %

First United Increases Dividend

FUNC stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.78. First United Co. has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.54%.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

