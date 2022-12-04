Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 673,441 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.54% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $10,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 249,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 51,464 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter Schoels sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $349,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,007.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FBC opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.93. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.82 and a 12-month high of $53.30.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.74%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

