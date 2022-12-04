BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Up 5.6% in November

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,690,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 12,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.
BCE Stock Performance
Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.27. 916,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,486. BCE has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.56.
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
