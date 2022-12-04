BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Up 5.6% in November

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,690,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 12,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.27. 916,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,486. BCE has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.56.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.81%.

BCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

