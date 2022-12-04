Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,490,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 30,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 45.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,313,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,724,954. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The retailer reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($1.63). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.13.
About Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.