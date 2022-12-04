Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,490,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 30,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 45.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,313,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,724,954. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The retailer reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($1.63). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,843 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,974,000 after purchasing an additional 273,384 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,260,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after acquiring an additional 58,262 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,870,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after acquiring an additional 536,654 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

