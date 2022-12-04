Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $125.17 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Beldex has a market cap of $125.17 million and $1.16 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,257.37 or 0.07412354 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036321 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00080898 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00059643 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000376 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00024938 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

