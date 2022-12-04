Beldex Price Tops $0.0417 on Top Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $123.96 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,259.16 or 0.07408077 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036434 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00080115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00059800 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00025325 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

