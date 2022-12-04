Benchmark (LON:BMK) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $38.57

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.57 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 37.07 ($0.44). Benchmark shares last traded at GBX 38.75 ($0.46), with a volume of 9,637 shares trading hands.

Benchmark Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £272.78 million and a P/E ratio of -14.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 43.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.85.

Benchmark Company Profile

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries in the United Kingdom, Norway, the Faroe Islands, Ecuador, India, Greece, Singapore, Chile, Turkey, rest of the Europe, and internationally.

