Bend DAO (BEND) Price Tops $0.0053

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Bend DAO has a market cap of $53.12 million and approximately $332,651.09 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bend DAO has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

