Berenberg Bank Boosts XP Factory (LON:XPF) Price Target to GBX 2,430

XP Factory (LON:XPF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,080 ($24.88) to GBX 2,430 ($29.07) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of XP Factory in a report on Monday, November 28th.

XP Factory Stock Performance

Shares of XPF stock opened at GBX 18 ($0.22) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.53. The company has a market cap of £27.11 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. XP Factory has a one year low of GBX 11 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 33.40 ($0.40).

Insider Activity

About XP Factory

In other news, insider Graham Bird acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($15,552.10).

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

