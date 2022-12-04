Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 370 ($4.43) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PETS. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 358.75 ($4.29).

Pets at Home Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:PETS opened at GBX 271.60 ($3.25) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 1,234.55. Pets at Home Group has a twelve month low of GBX 254.80 ($3.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 480 ($5.74). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 284.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 306.18.

Pets at Home Group Cuts Dividend

About Pets at Home Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,454.55%.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

