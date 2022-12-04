BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Short Interest Update

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the October 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeyondSpring

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter worth about $10,908,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 320,428 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BeyondSpring by 831.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 252,073 shares in the last quarter. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeyondSpring Price Performance

NASDAQ:BYSI remained flat at $0.57 during midday trading on Friday. 158,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,613. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. BeyondSpring has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $5.18.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and for treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

