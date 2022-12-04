Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) PT Lowered to $22.20

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.60 to $22.20 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BILI. Benchmark cut their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. CLSA cut their price objective on Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.45.
Bilibili Price Performance
Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.21. Bilibili has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $62.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 101.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 39.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth $212,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 92.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 946.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bilibili (BILI)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.