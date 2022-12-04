Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) PT Lowered to $22.20

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.60 to $22.20 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BILI. Benchmark cut their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. CLSA cut their price objective on Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.45.

Bilibili Price Performance

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.21. Bilibili has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $62.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 40.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 101.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 39.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth $212,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 92.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 946.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

