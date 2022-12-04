BinaryX (BNX) Price Reaches $67.38 on Major Exchanges

BinaryX (BNX) traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $187.64 million and approximately $116.01 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BinaryX has traded down 53.7% against the US dollar. One BinaryX token can now be purchased for about $67.38 or 0.00393656 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $991.53 or 0.05796173 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00507352 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.28 or 0.30592130 BTC.
BinaryX Token Profile
BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,186,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,784,817 tokens. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BinaryX
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.