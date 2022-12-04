Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,426 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Biogen worth $29,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Biogen by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 187.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.90. 1,682,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,024. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

