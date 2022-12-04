Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Earns Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $370.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIIB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $305.75.

Biogen Trading Down 1.0 %

Biogen stock opened at $298.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.55. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Biogen by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Biogen by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after purchasing an additional 113,919 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Biogen by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

