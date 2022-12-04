BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Trading Up 6.3% Over Last Week (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $17,209.70 or 1.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $2,148.65 billion and $47.63 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010586 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035751 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00041077 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005771 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021110 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00243280 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003677 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,851,284 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 17,027.06468589 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $44,921,188.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

