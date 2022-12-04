Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.82 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $15.11 or 0.00087471 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $264.58 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00266146 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00062987 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003050 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

